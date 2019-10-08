Home

More Obituaries for Davionte Jones-Bagley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Davionte L. (Tay) Jones-Bagley

Davionte L. (Tay) Jones-Bagley In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Davionte L. Jones-Bagley (Tay) 10/8/1994 - 5/25/2017 Today you are "24"! Granny expected you to walk through the door asking for your favorite "mac & cheese, please" along with a big TAY squeeze! Instead I am on my knees crying please! Take the pain away he had to leave to be free. Love your best Granny in the whole wide world, Belinda Preston-Cash, (PaPa) Missing you like crazy. Dad, LaVar. Moms, Aunties, Uncles, Sisters, Brothers, Cousins, Family & Friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019
