WILSON, Sr., Davon LaRoy Marquis 29, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born April 30, 1990 to Venitha (Wilson) Lopez and Roy Bibbs. Davon was a loving father and son. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Amanda Wilson; mother, Venitha (Wilson) Lopez (Mauricio); father, Roy Bibbs (Sharon Cunningham); brothers, Dominic Wilson, Zirome (Nikki) Bibbs, Mantrail Bibbs, Leander Dixon, Teroy Cunningham, and William Accord; sisters, Daelaun Bibbs, Latorya Bibbs, Nijah Cunningham, and Pinkie (James) West; and a host of loving children, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Davon was preceded in death by his grandparents, DS and Joan Bibbs; and uncles, David Bibbs and Jessie Bibbs. Special thanks to Stephen Allen Jackson, Jr. and Carlos Ragland. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the El Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Ave, Springfield, Ohio 45505. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 29, 2019