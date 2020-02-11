|
|
GLARDON, Dawn R. Age 42 of Loveland went home to be with her Lord after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Hamilton on May 16, 1977 the daughter of Michael Strong and Brenda (nee Asher) Wilson. On June 5, 2004 she married the love of her life and soulmate, Timothy Glardon. She is survived by her loving husband of over 15 years Timothy Glardon; one precious son Dawson (Sarah Wykoff) Davidson; her father Michael (Terri) Strong; her mother Brenda (Doug) Wilson; six siblings Billie Jean Strong, Forrest (Gypsi) Hunter Jr. II, Devan Strong, Callie Strong, Michelle Fugate, and Rena Alexander; grandmother Katie (the late Leon) Strong; father in law Tim (Rose) Glardon; sister in law Michelle (Michael) Ogg. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and other close friends who will cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Zella and Carl Asher; mother in law Shirley Glardon; and stepfather Forrest "Jr" Hunter. Visitation will be on Thursday February 13, 2020 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM until the time of the memorial service at 7:00PM with Chaplain Jerry Heatherly officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 11, 2020