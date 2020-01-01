Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn GREEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawn GREEN Obituary
GREEN (Woodard), Dawn E. Age 88 of Miamisburg, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She had worked for over 20 years for Kroger. Dawn enjoyed reading, listening to music and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters: Nancy (John) Manier of Miamisburg, Deborah Kelly-Hoehn of FL, grandchildren: Christopher (Jordan) Manier, Andrea (John) Parkinson, great grandchildren: Ashton, Charlie, Jack, Nora, brother: Keith (Linda) Woodard of CA, sisters: Faye Harvey of Union, Ann Larrick of FL, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Carl W. Green, parents: Watson and Dorothy (Smith) Woodard, sister: Gail Woodard and son-in-law: Louis Hoehn. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Dan Kincer officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wycliffe Bible Translators (Ministry #219082-RG) or Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -