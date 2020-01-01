|
|
GREEN (Woodard), Dawn E. Age 88 of Miamisburg, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She had worked for over 20 years for Kroger. Dawn enjoyed reading, listening to music and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters: Nancy (John) Manier of Miamisburg, Deborah Kelly-Hoehn of FL, grandchildren: Christopher (Jordan) Manier, Andrea (John) Parkinson, great grandchildren: Ashton, Charlie, Jack, Nora, brother: Keith (Linda) Woodard of CA, sisters: Faye Harvey of Union, Ann Larrick of FL, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Carl W. Green, parents: Watson and Dorothy (Smith) Woodard, sister: Gail Woodard and son-in-law: Louis Hoehn. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Dan Kincer officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wycliffe Bible Translators (Ministry #219082-RG) or Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020