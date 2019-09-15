|
|
MIZE, Dawn Henry 48, of Enon, passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2019 in Dayton. She was born on March 3, 1971 in Muncie, IN to Darrell G. and Patricia (Mumbower) Henry. She graduated from Jay County High School and later attended Vincennes University, where she met Gregory A. Mize. They were married for seventeen years, and though they were later divorced, they remained friends while raising their two children, Kristen Marie and Noah David Mize. Dawn is survived by her loving parents; her devoted children; her son-in-law, Steven Strohofer; her brother and sister-in-law, Kelly G and Kelly Marie Henry; three nephews, Cameron, Carter and Cohen Henry; a niece, Cadly Henry; her precious grandson, Gabriel Matthew Strohoferd, of whom she was incredibly proud and doting; as well as numerous extended family, dear friends and caring neighbors who will miss her deeply. Dawn was an amazing mother, daughter, sister and friend. She enjoyed watching her children participate in their sporting events and their extra-curricular activities. She was known for her loving spirit, infectious laugh and beautiful smile. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A memorial visitation will be held to celebrate Dawn's life Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. www.adkinsfunerals.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 15, 2019