|
|
SEXTON (Randall), Dawn Aie Of Jamestown, Ohio. February 17th, 1962- September 29th, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, Mimi, daughter, and sister. She was a Park Hills High School and Capital University graduate. She managed Centerville Family Practice before becoming an Edward Jones Adviser in Beavercreek. She was proud member of the Greene County Business and Professional Women's group, volunteered with Target Dayton Ministries, and Greene County highway clean up. She is survived by her husband Jim, children Nick and Laura (Grady), 3 granddaughters, Mother Marilyn, Sister Dee, and brothers Doug and Dennis. The Memorial Service will be held at North Riverdale Lutheran Church 45 Kurtz Avenue on Saturday, October 12th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Greene County Violence Prevention Center, the , or Hospice of Miami Valley.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019