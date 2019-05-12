Home

MORTON, De' Aires O'Shay Age 26 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Born on October 1, 1992, in Dayton, Ohio. He was proceeded in death by his loving maternal Grandmother, The Late Great Renee' Diane McLemore known to everyone as Anmal who he loved and cherished with all of his heart; maternal great grandmother Gail McLemore; Special cousin Ke'Sharn Burney. He is survived by his loving and devoted parents Antionette (Richard "Big Dawd") Garnett, Ruben (Lynnitra) Morton; maternal grandfather John Howard, paternal grandfather Rollins Burney; loving paternal grandmother Jackie Robinson; bonus daughter Lamiah Decembly (Constance Hoskins); loving siblings who he loved dearly: Dy'eon McLemore, Kierra Morton, Devanae Morgan; (3) loving maternal and devoted aunts who loved him as their own; Katrina McLemore, Devon Cunningham, Jamika Scott; (2) paternal aunts Marty Robinson and Janee Marks; Uncle Rollins Marks; Nieces Aneceyon, Riian, Devanae's (2) daughters; nephew Kingston. Special cousins: JuLeAnn, Jordan and Diarra. Host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends and family members. The Family will accept friends from 12:00 PM 1:00 PM at Greater Love Christian Church, 2345 Lakeview Ave, Dayton, OH, 45417 on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 alongside Bishop Michael Barringer. Services will immediately start at 1:00 PM. Final resting place will be West Memory Gardens. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019
