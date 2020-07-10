1/1
DEAN BOTKIN
BOTKIN, Jr., Dean Allen Dean Allen Botkin, Jr., Age 51, of Mesick, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was born on October 17, 1968, the son of Dean & Gay (Haddix) Botkin. He married Katherine Sue (Bell) on June 1, 2013, in Hocking Hills, Ohio. Dean had been employed for 30+ years with NAPA Auto Parts, locally working at NAPA in Cadillac. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, drag racing and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Katherine S. Botkin, of Mesick; two step-children, Clinton (Taylor) Weeks and Ana (Kenneth Hall) Stroble, all of Ohio; step-grandchild, Aiden Weeks; his mother, Gayla Botkin, of Ohio; sister, Cheri Baldwin & Tom of Florida; and niece, Erica Baldwin, also of Florida; and his mother-in-law; Dian (Jim Dewey) Bell, of Irons, MI; and many aunts & uncles. He was preceded in death by his father Dean Allen Botkin, Sr. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee on Saturday, July 18, 2020, beginning at 1:00 PM with formal services at 2:00 P.M. Many thanks to family, friends, and staff a Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for their care and concern during Dean's illness. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee, Michigan. Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
