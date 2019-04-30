Home

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Brookville First UMC
963 Salem St
Brookville, OH
BOWSER, Dean M. Age 87, of Troy, formerly of Lewisburg, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 28, 2019 following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archer & Mila Bowser and by brothers, Sargent Halts, Robert, Clarence, Kenneth & Richard Bowser. He worked at Dayton Chemical, NCR and then retired from Boose Chevrolet. He was a 1950 graduate of Lanier Twp. High School. He was a member of the old Arlington United Methodist Church and a current member of Brookville First United Methodist Church. He also attended First Baptist Church in Troy. He was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed his family, his grandchildren and the greats. He loved traveling, camping and woodworking. Dean is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Evelyn; children, Mark (Suzanne) Bowser, Jim (Sue) Bowser, Janet (Gary) Back; 9 grandchildren; 6 3/4 great-grandchildren, by his companion, CoCo, and also by numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 10 AM Thu. May 2 at Brookville First UMC, 963 Salem St. Brookville, with Pastor Keith Smallenbarger officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Lewisburg. Visitation will be held 5-8 PM Wed. May 1 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019
