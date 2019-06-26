CAREW, Dean Age 55 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Dean was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 21, 1964 to Frank Carew and Hannah (Grimes) Maupin. On February 17, 1984 in Hamilton, he married Michele Bates. Dean loved four wheeling, hunting, remodeling houses, and loved helping anyone he could. His greatest joy in life was his family and friends. Dean is survived by his loving wife, Michele Carew; his siblings, Deborah Podszuweit, Matt Carew, Tim (Vicki) Carew, Jeff (Kathy) Carew; his fur babies, Shiloh, Sassy, Little Man, and Molly; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Carew and Hannah Maupin; one brother, Bruce Carew; and one sister Rhonda Carew. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM with Pastor Denny Matheny officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary