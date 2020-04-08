|
|
CLINE, Dean Leroy Age 92, Hamilton died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Westover Retirement Community. He was born in Shelby, Ohio on April 8, 1927, the son of Eldon and Mildred (DeWitt) Cline. He was a graduate of Shelby High School and received a degree in accounting from Ohio University. Dean married Janet Seekatz on December 27, 1947 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana and was a veteran of the U. S. Navy. He was an accountant at General Electric for 36 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Lindenwald United Methodist Church. He is survived by four daughters, Deanna (Jim) Alf, West Chester, Nancy (Lee) Walker, Port Clinton, Ohio, Connie (Casey) Leugers, Fairfield and JoAnne (Jim) Breehne, Hamilton; one son, John Cline, Cincinnati; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ralph Cline and two sisters, Norma Nancarrow and Lois Brust. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lindenwald United Methodist Church, 3501 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Private services and burial will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2020