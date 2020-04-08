Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean CLINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean CLINE


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean CLINE Obituary
CLINE, Dean Leroy Age 92, Hamilton died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Westover Retirement Community. He was born in Shelby, Ohio on April 8, 1927, the son of Eldon and Mildred (DeWitt) Cline. He was a graduate of Shelby High School and received a degree in accounting from Ohio University. Dean married Janet Seekatz on December 27, 1947 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana and was a veteran of the U. S. Navy. He was an accountant at General Electric for 36 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Lindenwald United Methodist Church. He is survived by four daughters, Deanna (Jim) Alf, West Chester, Nancy (Lee) Walker, Port Clinton, Ohio, Connie (Casey) Leugers, Fairfield and JoAnne (Jim) Breehne, Hamilton; one son, John Cline, Cincinnati; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ralph Cline and two sisters, Norma Nancarrow and Lois Brust. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lindenwald United Methodist Church, 3501 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Private services and burial will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -