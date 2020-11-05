1/
Dean DAVIS
DAVIS, Dean Russell

Age 57 of Pitsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was a graduate of Northmont High School and Montgomery County Joint Vocational School class of 1982. Dean was working as a Diesel Mechanic for Rush Truck Centers of Dayton. He was a member of the Salem Church of God and Committee Chairman of the Boy Scouts Troop # 185. Dean enjoyed camping, hunting, being outdoors and spending time with his family. He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 22 years: Tracy (Gilbert) Davis, children: Nathaniel Davis, Lila

Davis, parents: Frank and Margie (Myers) Davis, brothers: Mark (Kim) Davis, Keith Davis, niece: Megan Davis, other

nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son: Joel Davis. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Salem Church of God (6500 Southway Rd., Clayton) with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Nathaniel and Lila Davis College Fund. Due to the

COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online

condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Salem Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
