PITZER, Dean Age 84, of Arcanum, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Greenville. Dean was born to Paul & Veda Pitzer on February 5, 1935. He is a graduate of Arcanum High School, Class of 1953. Dean and his wife, Marcia Sue Johnson, were married November 1, 1969. Dean spent 20 years working for NCR and another 28 years working for JV Products. He has been a member of the Arcanum Historical Society and a longtime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul & Veda Pitzer; son-in-law, Dave Buckingham; granddaughter, Emily Buckingham; brother, Don Pitzer, and 2 nieces. Dean is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marcia Sue Johnson-Pitzer; children, Vicki Buckingham, Eric (Phuong) Pitzer, Gregory (Jackie) Pitzer; 9 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Sonny) Pitzer, and several other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12PM (noon) Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304.Burial to follow at Abbottsville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10AM 12PM at the funeral home leading into the funeral services. Memorial contributions may be sent to State of the Heart Care. Email condolences and donations may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.