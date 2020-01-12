|
|
ROGERS, Dean W. "Deano" Age 68 of Trotwood and Brookville, passed after a lengthy battle with cancer on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at home with family present. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 28, 1951 to his parents, Emerson "Lee" & Vanice (Wenger) Rogers. In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Campbell. Dean is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca "Becky" Rogers; 3 sons, Justin, Jeff (Sharon), and Kevin (Danielle) Rogers; sister, Dian Rogers; brother, Doug (Cheri) Rogers; 6 grandchildren, Gage, Gunner, Lakelyn, Miles, Graham, Tyler and one more on the way. Dean also had many more family members and friends too numerous to mention that he loved very much. Dean was a 1969 graduate of Trotwood-Madison High School. He loved reminiscing about his high school days and all the friends he had made during that time. After school Dean attended Ohio State and earned his associate's degree. He then made the decision to further his education at Indiana College of Mortuary Science and joined his father Lee in the family business, Rogers' Funeral Homes. Dean spent his career helping families get through the hardest times in their lives. He treated everyone as he would want to be treated and made so many friends with people all around the Trotwood, Brookville, and New Lebanon communities. Even though he retired in 2012, he was proud to have been a licensed funeral director for 45 years from 1975-2020. Dean had a passion for music that was contagious. He played drums, piano, percussion instruments, and most of all, harmonica. Many knew him as Deano and he played in several bands, countless open mic nights, and with so many of his music buddies over the years. His presence will always be felt in the Dayton music scene as he definitely left an impression with all he had the privilege to play with. He also instilled the love of music in his children and grandchildren. Along with his love of music, he enjoyed boating at Brookville lake, working in his beautiful yard, jamming in his garage, listening to thunderstorms, having campfires and playing with his grandchildren. Deano was a charismatic, funny, energetic man who had a knack for making friends. He was an amazing husband to Becky, a wonderful father to his boys, and funny "Dinko" to his grandkids. He was loved and will forever live on through his family and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-8 PM at Rogers' Funeral Home, 324 W. Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM Wednesday, Jan. 15th at the Trotwood Church of the Brethren, 208 E. Main St., Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Pastors Jennifer Scarr and Jim Sharett officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to as they were a blessing in the last months of his life. Condolences may be expressed online at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020