SHOUPP, Dean Edward Age 85 of Alpharetta, GA, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Troy, OH and raised in Dayton, Dean was the son of Gladys and Dale Shoupp and went to Fairview High School. Upon graduation, he attended Purdue University and was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity where he held the positions of president and rush chairman. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1956 and immediately began his career with Caterpillar Tractor Company. After moving around the country for his job, Dean settled in Richmond, VA and founded James River Equipment, a John Deere dealership in Ashland, VA. He later sold the business and moved to McAllen, TX and then Tulsa, OK, where he worked for several Caterpillar dealerships before retiring in Florida with Kelly Tractor. In 1956, Dean married his long-time high school sweetheart, Carol Ann Harping and they had four children, Beverly, Cynthia, Steven and Douglas who gave them 11 grandchildren. Dean was a beloved husband and father who loved to enjoy a glass of wine or martini while telling a story or two. A sports enthusiast, Dean enjoyed playing golf and followed Purdue and Miami Dolphins football. Preceded in death by his wife, a celebration of Dean's life will be held later in the year when he will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020