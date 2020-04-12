|
SNETHEN, Dean John Age 93 of Trenton, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at . He was born July 25, 1926 in Middletown, Ohio the son of Dean and Laura (Runyon) Snethen. Dean was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and held several church offices, was chairman of the congregation, cemetery fund trustee, and adult Sunday school teacher to name a few. He loved his Lord! Dean was also the last charter member of the Trenton's Lions Club. He was also chosen to be the Grand Marshal of the Heritage Days Parade a few years ago. He loved to play golf and even got a hole-in-one once. Dean also loved playing cards with lifelong friends. He was an awesome league bowler with his own bowling bowl called "Ole Yeller. Dean worked at Armco Steel in the Carpenter Tin Shop for 45 years until his retirement in 1988. Dean is survived by his sons, Gary (Missy) Snethen, Greg (Debbie) Snethen; daughter, Gail Halsey; grandchildren, Tyler, James and Kohle Snethen and Heather Halsey; step grandchildren, Josh (Katie) McIntosh and Amber (Mike) Latham; and four great grandchildren. The family would also like to extend their offering of thanks for the tender loving care given to Dean over the past few years. Maggie, Harriett, Janet, Jana, Missy, Sabryna, Mariah, Jean, Alice, and Trina. It meant so much to our family. We love you all! He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Poplin) Snethen in 2017; parents, Laura Duke, Charles Duke (step father), and his father, Dean J. Snethen and son-in-law, Russ Halsey in 2019. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send your donation to Cincinnati Shriners Hospital or the in Dean's memory. Burial will be at the St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Trenton. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 12, 2020