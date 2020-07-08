Debbie DUFFY

DUFFY, Debbie L. Debbie L. Duffy, age 67, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Bethesda North Hospital. She was born on February 28, 1953, in Gallipolis, Ohio, the daughter of Homer and Goldie (Miller) Johnson. She graduated from Gallia Academy in Gallipolis and from Morehead State University in Kentucky. On June 5, 1976, Debbie married Mike Duffy in Gallipolis. Debbie was employed as a 2nd grade teacher at Colerain Elementary School for over 30 years. She is survived by her husband, Mike Duffy; her mother, Goldie Johnson; two children, Mandy Duffy (Chris Huff) and Andrew (Allie) Duffy; one brother, Ed Johnson; her niece, Teena Raymond; and nephew, Brad Johnson and their mother Charlene Leach; and other loving relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7:30 pm. There will be a graveside service at Ohio Valley Memory Garden in Gallipolis, Ohio, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1:00 pm. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com