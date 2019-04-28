HODGE, Debbie Of Dayton, Ohio died on Wednesday, April 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by mother Betty Hodge in 2002, father Edward Hodge in 2007, and brother Jonathan Stamp in 1993. Debbie was born on February 27, 1948. Her mother wanted a leap baby and didn't feel like having a baby that day. Fortunately her father had a little more sense. On the way to hospital she took her first breath as they passed over the railroad tracks. So the joke was that she was born on the railroad tracks. She graduated from West Carrollton High School in 1966, and began her long career at the Post Office soon after and stayed there till retiring in 2003. She is survived by sister Rebecca Frasure and husband Robert, nieces Jennifer and Jaime and husband Ramsey, and nephew Jeffrey; grand-nieces Victoria, Abbey, and Leah; and grand-nephews Hunter and Brody. And all the relations she found through her deep-dive into genealogy. Private services. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary