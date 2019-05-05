HODGE, Debbie 71 of West Carrollton passed away Wednesday 24th of April 2019. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on 27 February 1948 to Edward and Betty (nee: Burdue) who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jonathan Stamp. She graduated from West Carrollton High School in 1966 and soon afterwards began her Postal career. Most of her time was spent at the West Carrollton Post Office as a window clerk. She is survived by sister, Rebecca Frasure and husband, Robert, nieces, Jennifer and Jaime and husband, Ramsey, and nephew, Jeffrey; grand-nieces, Victoria, Abbey, and Leah; and grand-nephews, Hunter and Brody all of Frederick, Maryland. And all the relations she found through her deep-dive into genealogy. Private services. The family would like to thank Astoria Health and Rehab in Germantown and Hospice of Miami Valley for their loving care of Debbie. Please consider a donation to Greater Dayton Humane Society or to Hospice of Miami Valley in Debbie's memory. To share a special message please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary