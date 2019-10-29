|
BALL, Deborah A. "Debbie" Age 64, of Camden, OH, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Peggy Jo (Abbott) and Lawrence Ray Stewart. She worked at the former Champion International Paper Company with 15 years of service. Debbie is survived by her husband of 29 years, Harold R. Ball; her children, Brandie (Sid) Dasgupta, Michael (Kristina) Goad, Teresa (Knoll) Gilbert, John (Robin) Snowden and Joseph (Angie Watson) Ball; 16 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Larry Stewart and Jimmy (Pam) Stewart; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Service will follow at 12 pm., with Dr. Dan Flory, officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 29, 2019