Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
For more information about
Deborah BALL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah BALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah BALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah BALL Obituary
BALL, Deborah A. "Debbie" Age 64, of Camden, OH, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Peggy Jo (Abbott) and Lawrence Ray Stewart. She worked at the former Champion International Paper Company with 15 years of service. Debbie is survived by her husband of 29 years, Harold R. Ball; her children, Brandie (Sid) Dasgupta, Michael (Kristina) Goad, Teresa (Knoll) Gilbert, John (Robin) Snowden and Joseph (Angie Watson) Ball; 16 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Larry Stewart and Jimmy (Pam) Stewart; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Service will follow at 12 pm., with Dr. Dan Flory, officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now