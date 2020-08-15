1/1
Deborah BARNETT
BARNETT, Deborah Deborah Ann Greathouse Barnett, was born December 12, 1949. She departed this life on Friday, July 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Ida Mae Greathouse; sisters, Brewtricia Lowe, Mary Louise Greathouse; brother, Dwight Greathouse; son, Lester Booker; daughter, Debra Booker and grandsons, DeShawn Buford and Sonny Harper; niece, Juanita Lowe; nephews, Travis and Tony Greathouse. Deborah is survived by her husband, Audray Barnett; sister, Dorothy Greathouse; five daughters, Lakeisha Booker, Joyce Smith, Toni Phillips, Miracle Layne, Anjel Kelley; son, Lewis Dixon. 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Deborah loved Bingo and playing cards. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2020.
