|
|
DePAUL, Deborah Ann Passed away peacefully on October 7th 2019 after a long illness due to breast cancer. Her loving husband of 30 years, Frank and her dog, Charlie were at her side. She was born October 11th, 1952 in Covington, KY. She is survived by her loving husband Frank, sister, Karin Bruder, of Aurora, IN, nephew, Christopher Bruder, of Davenport, FL, nieces, Aimee Bruder, of Birmingham, AL, Monica Wells, of Freeport, Grand Bahama, Frances Dorsey, of Hamilton, OH, stepson Vincent J. DePaul, stepdaughter V. Lynne Hale of Clifton Park, NY and 3 step grandchildren of Clifton Park, NY, Ryan, Catherine & Mackenzie. Debbi attended Raymond Walters College. She worked at Merriam Merrall Dow Pharmaceuticals as a Marketing administrative assistant and at Costco. Debbi was a longtime volunteer at the Cincinnati Zoo education department and at the Warren County Historical Society Museum. She loved to travel and had many stories about Kenya Africa, Europe, Hawaii, Alaska and Nevada. Visitation, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM 5:00 PM with a memorial service at 5:00 PM all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Warren County Historical Society Museum. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Oct. 13, 2019