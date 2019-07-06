DOWNEY, Deborah Lynn Miller Of Springboro Ohio passed away July 2, 2019 at her home. She has no more suffering and is with her Lord Jesus Christ. She loved the Lord with all her heart. Our beloved daughter was born October 4, 1973 in Kettering Ohio. She is the daughter of Ronald and Linda Miller of Beavercreek. She is survived by her parents, daughter Hope E. Feldkamp, son Hudson C. Downey and daughter Ava D. Downey, brother Ronald Jr. (Courtney) Miller, nephew Carson, nieces Shelby and Brenna. Her grandmother Esther (Dolly) Loyd and her beloved fianc? Marty Seredich, best friends Rhonda and Ted, many cousins and many many more friends. She preceded in death by her grandparents Joseph and Helen Miller and George R. Loyd, Sr. Deborah was a very talented young lady. She had a love for the Dallas Cowboys. She had a degree in commercial photography, a nail technician license, created amazing cakes and marketed her own unique recipe of salsa called Fire Quacker. She was an accomplished cook. She also held a real estate license. Funeral Service will be held on July 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Visitation will be July 8, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am also at the funeral home. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 6, 2019