FOX (Errett), Deborah Kay Age 61, of Newark, Delaware and formerly of Springfield passed away on January 22, 2020 in her home. She was born in Springfield on April 10, 1958, daughter of Donald Perry and Charlotte Marie (Fox) Errett. Debbie had a lifetime ambition to be a performer, and had the opportunity to sing and perform all around the world. In addition to performing, she conducted various operas, even performing at the Vatican for the Pope. Debbie later taught voice lessons and retired from the University of Delaware. Survivors include her mother, Charlotte; two daughters, Dannette M. Lehman of Springfield and Laura L. (Vincent) Guglielmo of Canton, GA; brother, Daniel (Kim) Errett of Springfield; grandchildren, Athena and Vincent Guglielmo of Canton, GA; nieces and nephews, Nicole, Brian and Jason Errett; as well as special friend and longtime companion, John Dennison of Delaware. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Donald and one sister, Nancy Errett. A private urn committal will be held by the family at a later date in Terre Haute Cemetery, Urbana. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting with final arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be shared with Debbie's family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
