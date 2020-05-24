|
|
GRAY (Hoke), Deborah Lynn Age 66, of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She retired from Grace Brethren Village as a LPN and also helped there after her retirement. Deborah was a long time member of Fairview Brethren in Christ Church. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and horseback riding. She is survived by her children; Rachel (Scott) Darling of Troy, Heather Fuller of Arcanum, Erin Denius of Kettering, grandchildren; Pamela, Sean, Courtney, Chloe, Levi, David, Lana, Kyle, great granddaughter; Ava, siblings; Danny (Debra) Hoke of Phillipsburg, Dena Todd of Tipp City, Diana Hoke of OK, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Sharon and Patricia (Foreman) Hoke and sister: Denyce Scott. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Memorial Services will be held privately at Fairview Brethren in Christ Church with Pastor Mark Ballard officiating. Inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Brethren in Christ Church or to Ohio's . The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020