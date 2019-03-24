GUSEMAN, Deborah K. "Debbie" Age 65, passed away peacefully after a yearlong struggle with multiple strokes on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Kettering hospital. She was born on December 4th, 1953, in Dayton to Ernest "Bud" and Dorothy (Curtis) Poffenberger. Debbie found her true love when she married James "Jim" E. Guseman on July 27th, 1994, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Deborah was a capable and independent woman that worked her whole life, but she would state her greatest accomplishment to be raising her 4 children as a full-time mom. She was very charismatic and loved by many. Some of her favorite parts of life were family, politics, Reds baseball, and mountains. Deborah is survived by her husband Jim, mother Dorothy, her siblings (Kevin, Lisa, and Vicky), her children (William, Eric, Cody, and Hannah), and her step-children (Jimmy, Jamie, and Jessica). Family, friends, and all who will miss her are invited to a memorial service to be held at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Ave, Kettering on Tuesday March 26th, to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Deborah and her memory. Deborah was a bright and shinning star that will be loved and missed dearly. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary