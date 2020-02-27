|
HEART (Mickler), Deborah V. Age 64 of Dayton, departed this life on February 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., FRIDAY, February 28, 2020 at PLEASANT GREEN MBC, 5301 Olive Rd. Reverend Hence Coats, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020