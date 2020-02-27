Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
PLEASANT GREEN MBC
5301 Olive Rd
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
PLEASANT GREEN MBC
5301 Olive Rd
More Obituaries for Deborah HEART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah HEART

Deborah HEART Obituary
HEART (Mickler), Deborah V. Age 64 of Dayton, departed this life on February 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., FRIDAY, February 28, 2020 at PLEASANT GREEN MBC, 5301 Olive Rd. Reverend Hence Coats, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020
