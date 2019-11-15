|
KAKARIS, Deborah S. 64, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Hamilton on June 19, 1955 to parents Albert and Mary (Helsinger) Enz. Deborah worked as an administrative assistant to Judge Elliot in the Butler County Court System for 12 years, retiring in 1996. Deborah is survived by her husband, Philip Kakaris; daughter, Shannon (Jade) Reneau; parents; sisters, Jennifer (John) MacDonald, Cindy Thomas & Lisa (Terry) Miller; brother, Mark Enz; and two grandchildren, Ryder & Jett Reneau. Memorial Service will be Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Community of Christ Church, 2424 S. Sutphin St., Middletown with Bill Helsinger officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 - 3:00 pm at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD 20785 or online at donate.epilepsy.com/donate. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 15, 2019