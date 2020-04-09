|
KAUCHER (Story), Deborah Of Englewood, passed away at home at the age of 66 on April 5, 2020 after living with ALS for 8 months. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert in 2015 after 29 years of marriage and her parents Charles and Gabrielle Story. She leaves behind her family including her twin sister, Becky Streeter in Dayton, her sister Lissa Story and her partner David Eells in Massachusetts, her nephew Dave Streeter in Dayton, and many cousins and their families. She also leaves behind her late husband's supportive family including Barb and Mike Etter in Dayton, Peggy and Frank Capps in Englewood, and Dick and Cookie Kaucher in Muscatine, Iowa and their families. She graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1971 and Sinclair Community College in 1985, both with high honors. She was employed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 41 years starting as a clerk/steno and ending her career as a security specialist in 2012. She enjoyed the Englewood Northmont Book Club and volunteered at Aullwood Audubon Center. She was active in the church, being a greeter and member of the Ladies Group at Precious Blood and a member of St. Paul's Widows group. She was Donor for Life at the Community Blood Center, donating 98 pints of blood. Debby and her husband Bob enjoyed playing Santa and Pixie the Elf at holiday parties and for family and friends. She was also active in Volksmarches in her younger years. She was an active member of the Vandalia Senior Center and the Englewood Heck Center. She enjoyed bowling with Sue Hillard and others. She loved going to the Brookville Theater with Trudy O'Rourke. Debby enjoyed playing Skip-Bo, Scrabble,Tripoli, Hand and Foot, and doing word search puzzles. Debby thanks her family and dear friends for their support during her illness: Don Kocher, Bob and Marla Reynolds, Beth and Mike Barga, Mary and Larry Huttsell, Cindy Goubeaux, P.J. Randall, Tom and Joan Forsthoefel, Trudy O'Rourke, Jackie and Larry Lewis, Doug and Stacey Anders, the late Sue Hillard, Sadie Morrison, Bobby Lee and Roxann Upton, Joanna Thompson, Margaret Franklin, and Joanna Gordon. Debby thanks Dr. Rob Neel and his assistant, Michelle, at UC Health, Whitney Taverna from the ALS Association, Bessie Marshall and Dr. Amy Mestemaker of Ohio's and all her caregivers from Home Instead especially Debbie Knight, Isabella Purcey, and Jasmine Porter, and her other caregivers: Nanci Kay, Sandy Wasson, Buckeye Home Health Care, and Ohioans Home Healthcare. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, Aullwood Audubon Center, or Precious Blood Catholic Church. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a public visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood is handling the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020