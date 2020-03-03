|
KIMMEL, Deborah L. Age 67, of Miamisburg, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Debbie was born in Dayton on June 28, 1952 to the late Clarence & Eleanor (Smith) Helterbrand. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gary Kimmel and nephews, David Collins and Zachary Gullett. Debbie is survived by her children, Cari Kimmel, Brian Kimmel, Rebecca (Matt) Maguire and Matt (Andrea) Kimmel; grandchildren, Caleb, Jenna and Johnathan "JJ"; sisters, Linda (Jim) Collins, Jo (Daryl) Wilson and Connie (Mike) Gullett; and many other extended family members and friends. Debbie was the director of the church daycare where she impacted the lives of many children over the last 27 years. If she wasn't at the daycare, you could find her at one of her grandkids sporting events. She was also involved in Miamisburg Soccer. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Harmony Creek Church, 5280 Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH 45440. The service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 am at the church. Debbie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Hillgrove Cemetery in Miamisburg. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020