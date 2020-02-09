Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Deborah LEIGH Obituary
LEIGH, Deborah T. Age 40, was called to the throne of GOD to receive her crown and everlasting life on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Survived by two precious daughters, Sha' Breia Smith and Da' Mya Raglin; (2) precious grandchildren, Londyn and Lauren; loving parents, Gloria Smith (Joseph) and Elder Gary Leigh (Angie); devoted siblings, Tommy (Fred) and his wife Erika, Alonzo and his wife Kenisha and Stephen Leigh, Carnecia and Antonio Martin, and Danchelle Robinson; maternal grandmother, Barbara Hatch; a host of other siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Home-Going Service 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., Elder Gary Leigh, Eulogist and Rev. Lewery Watkins, Officiating. Viewing 9:00 a.m., the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final Disposition: Cremation. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020
