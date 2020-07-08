1/1
Deborah LIGHTNER
1951 - 2020
LIGHTNER, Deborah K. Deborah K. Lightner, age 69, of Springfield, passed away July 5, 2020, in her home. She was born May 26, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of Dwight and Imogene (McIntyre) Elliott. Deborah was a member of Central Christian Church, and she had worked at Kmart on Derr Rd. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her kids and grandkids. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Jerry E. Lightner; three children, Amy Renee (Michael) Smith, Jeremy (Carrie) Lightner, Megan (Jason) Petrakos; grandchildren, Thomas, Chelsea, Kirsten, Ryan, April, Bryce, Kendall, Jacey, Nicholas, Maya; step-granddaughter, Maryclaire; several great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister, Connie Rumbold, and by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 pm until the services begin. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
