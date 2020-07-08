LIGHTNER, Deborah K. Deborah K. Lightner, age 69, of Springfield, passed away July 5, 2020, in her home. She was born May 26, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of Dwight and Imogene (McIntyre) Elliott. Deborah was a member of Central Christian Church, and she had worked at Kmart on Derr Rd. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her kids and grandkids. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Jerry E. Lightner; three children, Amy Renee (Michael) Smith, Jeremy (Carrie) Lightner, Megan (Jason) Petrakos; grandchildren, Thomas, Chelsea, Kirsten, Ryan, April, Bryce, Kendall, Jacey, Nicholas, Maya; step-granddaughter, Maryclaire; several great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister, Connie Rumbold, and by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 pm until the services begin. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com