LONG, Deborah Paulette age 72 of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born August 16, 1947 to the late Ralph and Dorothy Favors. Deborah was a graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of '1965 and received a Master's Degree at Wright State University. She retired as a Teacher after 33 years of service with the Dayton Board of Education. She was a member of Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church. Deborah was also preceded in death by (1) brother, Darrell Favors, Sr. She is survived by (2) sisters, Donna Favors and Denise (Rasheed) Quarmiley; (1) brother, Dwight (Deborah) Favors; (2) nieces, Dawn (Jimmy) Robinson and Dominique Favors; (3) nephews, Dale (Tara), Darrell (Angelo) and Devon (Saba) Favors; ex-husband and friend, Arthur Long; a host of cousins and other family and friends. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Pleasant Green MBC., 5301 Olive Rd., with Reverend Hence C. Coats, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final Disposition: Cremation. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019
