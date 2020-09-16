1/1
MACEK, Deborah Deborah Lee (Borders-Taulbee) Macek, loving wife and mother passed away on September 3, 2020, in Crossville, TN. Born in 1951, in Middletown, OH, she is preceded in death by her father, John C. Borders. She is survived by her husband, William Macek, her son, James Taulbee of Houston, TX, and step-sons, William (Connie) Macek, Guysville, OH, Dwayne (Tiffany) Macek, Weirton, WV, Scott (Sandy) Macek, Springfield, OH, Chad (Mary) Macek, Dayton, her mother, Evelyn (Campbell) Clark & Step Father Oscar S. Clark of Middletown, OH, and her siblings, Cynthia (Borders) Landrigan and Bruce Borders of Crossville, TN, Jeffrey Borders of Middletown, OH, John Keith Borders of Mt Sterling, KY, and Daphne (Clark) Hardy of Bloomfield, IN. Debbie was a graduate of Madison High School, Middletown, OH. She was a licensed Commercial Insurance Representative with Wells Fargo before her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, visiting family and spending countless hours with loyal companion Allee, who misses her dearly. A Memorial service and visitation will be held at the Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, OH, on September 19, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. for visitors and services for immediate family members only from 11:00 a.m. until noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to St Jude Children Hospital or your local Animal Shelter. Face masks and social distancing are required at all events.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Woodside Cemetery
SEP
19
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Woodside Cemetery
0 entries
