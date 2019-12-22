Home

Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
Deborah MILLER Obituary
MILLER (Goodpaster), Deborah R. 65, formerly of West Alexandria, OH passed away unexpectedly on Monday evening, December 16, 2019. Born on May 28, 1954, she is the daughter of Rosella Goodpaster; Graduate of 1972 from Jefferson Township High School. She had worked for many years at Monarch-Pitney Bowes in Miamisburg Ohio. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Vearl M. Miller and brother Billy Joe Goodpaster. Survived by brother Danny (Tammy) Goodpaster of West Carrollton, OH; sister Lora Goodpaster and Peanut Burns of Kettering, OH; brother Brad Goodpaster of North Carolina; nieces Ashley and Emily Goodpaster and nephew Matthew Goodpaster; sister in law Brenda Miller; nieces and nephews Michelle and Brian Miller, Robert and Megan Miller; great nieces and nephew Brianna Miller and Brandon Miller; Emma and Tessa Miller. The family would like to acknowledge and say a special thank you to Jean Peck and the staff at Vancrest Nursing home in Eaton, OH for their love, support and thoughtfulness. Visitation will be held from 5-6:30 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 with the funeral service to follow at 6:30 pm, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria. A celebration of life will be held at Marion's Pizza 404 W. National Road Englewood, OH at a date to be determined later.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
