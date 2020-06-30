Deborah MINIX
1952 - 2020
MINIX, Deborah Dawn Age 68, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Troy Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 18, 1952, in Dayton, to the late Regle and Jeanne (Cotrel) Estep. Deborah was an animal lover, especially dogs and cats, and she enjoyed bird watching. She was formerly employed by the Miami County Health District. Deborah is survived by two brothers, Mark Estep and his wife, Mary, and Chris Estep; nephew, Zach Estep (Gabrielle Benning); niece, Layla Estep; great-nephews, Maddox Benning and Grayson Estep; and by two very special friends, Sandy Lutz and Susan Smith. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Deborah to the Pink Ribbon Girls. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.
