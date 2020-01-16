|
OYER, Deborah A. Age 67, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. Debbie was born on August 6, 1952 in Detroit, MI to Richard & Esther Walsh. She was preceded in death by her father. Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Fred Oyer; children, Jeannette (Glen) Stiham, Cristine Oyer and Jim Oyer; grandchildren, JR Stidham, Marie Stidham, Henry Stidham, Will Stidham and Luke Oyer; mother, Esther Walsh; siblings, Pamela Tiano, Richard (Diane) Walsh, Tom (Eileen) Walsh, Janet (Dan) Boulter and Anne Margaret (Pat) Wagner; many nieces, nephews and countless extended relatives and friends. She taught elementary school and was a gym teacher. Debbie was very proud as a business owner, providing many employees and thousands of families a fun time at Melody Pool and Christopher Swim Club. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10-11 am at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 6696 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Debbie will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Debbie's memory to The Ohio's . To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
