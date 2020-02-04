|
PHILLABAUM, Deborah Age 70, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 29, 1949 in Middletown and lived here all her life. Debbie was Director of Nursing at Camelot Lake in Fairfield for 30 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Hope Methodist Church. Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Esther Norvell Roberts; and one brother, Ralph Roberts. She is survived by her husband, Richard Phillabaum (Richard and Debbie would have celebrated 43 years of marriage on February 14, 2020); one son, William (Laura) Roberts; two grandchildren, Alexander Roberts and Allison Roberts; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 4, 2020