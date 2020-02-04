Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah PHILLABAUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah PHILLABAUM


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah PHILLABAUM Obituary
PHILLABAUM, Deborah Age 70, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 29, 1949 in Middletown and lived here all her life. Debbie was Director of Nursing at Camelot Lake in Fairfield for 30 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Hope Methodist Church. Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Esther Norvell Roberts; and one brother, Ralph Roberts. She is survived by her husband, Richard Phillabaum (Richard and Debbie would have celebrated 43 years of marriage on February 14, 2020); one son, William (Laura) Roberts; two grandchildren, Alexander Roberts and Allison Roberts; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -