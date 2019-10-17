|
PRESTON, Deborah M. 69, of Dayton, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born December 30, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Fred and Francis Preston. She had been employed at Meijer Grocery Store. Service for Deborah will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at United A.M.E. Church,286 E. Church Street, Xenia, Ohio. Visitation will be 5:00 pm until time of service which will be at 6 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019