Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
United A.M.E. Church
286 E. Church Street
Xenia, OH
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
United A.M.E. Church
Deborah PRESTON


1949 - 2019
Deborah PRESTON Obituary
PRESTON, Deborah M. 69, of Dayton, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born December 30, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Fred and Francis Preston. She had been employed at Meijer Grocery Store. Service for Deborah will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at United A.M.E. Church,286 E. Church Street, Xenia, Ohio. Visitation will be 5:00 pm until time of service which will be at 6 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
