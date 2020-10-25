1/
Deborah PRICE
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRICE, Deborah "Deb"

Deborah "Deb" Price age 62, of Xenia, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 18, 1958, in West Liberty, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her father: Dorland Davidson and mother: Ivetta Williams Weaver.

She is survived by her loving husband: Jerry Price, whom she married January 22, 1977; her son and daughter-in-law: Chad and Angie Price; her very special granddaughter, her love muffin, Morgan; her sister: Jacqueline Sherman; and uncle and aunt: Darrell and Wanda Williams; and special cousins: Jennifer and Jim Ratliff and Ashley Mauro; sister-in-law: Pat (John) Hull; special nephew: Jeff Stoner; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Deb enjoyed sewing and was very talented at crocheting. She enjoyed the outdoors. She an avid crossword puzzle solver and excellent "couch contestant" during Wheel of Fortune shows. She loved her dog, Shelby. Deb was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Graveside service will be held 11:30 AM Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Byron Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McColaugh Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved