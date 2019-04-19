Home

RAINEY, Deborah M. Age 71 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019. She was born March 22, 1948 in Columbus, Indiana the daughter of the late Willie and Betty (nee Smith) McIntosh. Mrs. Rainey was a 1966 graduate of Garfield High School and on August 13, 1966 she married Charles O. Rainey. She worked for over 34 years in the Trust Department and in the Operations Department at First National Bank (First Financial Bank). Mrs. Rainey loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband Charles O. Rainey; two daughters Danielle (Curt) Rhodus and Devin (Mark) Pennington; and four grandchildren Leslie Rhodus, Avery Pennington, Carson Pennington, and Bryant Pennington. Mrs. Rainey was also preceded in death by her brother Courtney McIntosh. Visitation 5-8 PM Friday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday April 20, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Brian Schreiber, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 19, 2019
