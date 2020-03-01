|
REUBER (Borger), Deborah Ellyn 68, of Dayton OH left us too soon on 2/17/2020. Debbie was a proud 1969 graduate of Alter High School. She worked at WPAFB, Booz Allen, Converting Specialties (COO) and Kroger. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dolores Borger, father, Harold Borger, nephew, Britt Johnson and husband Robert Reuber. Debbie lived a life of generosity and kindness - she was fun-loving, thoughtful, humorous, inappropriate and quirky. She was a hippy in a business suit bearing gifts for everyone. Debbie was a Foodie. She loved leftovers and was often noticed taking home the most Tupperware. Fortunately, she could take it graciously as well as dish it out. Debbie will be profoundly missed by her sister Sharon (Larry) Johnson, nieces Kirsten Johnson and Hilary (Greg Gillman) Johnson, step-children Christy (Rodney) Henderson and Corey Reuber, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, two aunts, Rita Wilson and Shirley Vanartsdalen, former husband Rob Spangenberger, many Cain and Borger cousins and an incredible host of friends, characters and fellow travelers. Following her wishes, there will not be a service. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Cremains will be at Woodland Mausoleum and will be inurned with her mother and father. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to . Debbie would have loved that. To share a memory of Deborah or leave her family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
