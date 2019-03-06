Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Deborah Snyder
Deborah Snyder

Deborah Snyder Obituary
SNYDER, Deborah L. Age 57, of Riverside, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Beavercreek Health and Rehab Center. She was born in Dayton on June 2, 1961, the daughter of the late Frederick Lamsdale and Doris (Powers) Lamsdale, who survives her. In addition to her mother, Deborah is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Ken Snyder; her three children, Marshall, Patrick and Rebecca Snyder and her brother, Ronald (Terri) Lamsdale. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019
