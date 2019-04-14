Home

Deborah SPARKS Obituary
SPARKS, Deborah Kay "Debbie" Age 64 of Riverside, passed away April 8, 2019. She was born November 17, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Homer and Christinia Davis. In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Adkins; and brother, Barry Davis. Debbie is survived by her husband who absolutely loved her, Virgil Mack Sparks. After 3 years of dating, they were married for 42 years. She is also survived by her brother, Scott Douglas Davis; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ralph and Donna Sparks and Sherry Davis; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Debbie graduated from Stebbins High School, class of 1973. She loved playing cards and BINGO and enjoyed gambling and going to the casinos. Visitation will be held from 12-1 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. To share a memory of Debbie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019
