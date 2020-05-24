|
THALER, Deborah R. Age 68, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, May 21 2020. Deborah is survived by her husband, William; two daughters and sons-in-law, Monica (Brian) James, Amanda (Blaine) Tallbull; a son and daughter-in-law, Pete (Sonya) Thaler; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Paula Rolfes, Mary Rolfes, Sally (John) Lyle; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard (Diane) Rolfes, Frank (Kim) Rolfes; four grandchildren, Mason, Evan Thaler, Henry and William James. Debbie was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends. Debbie is remembered for her laugh, smile and most of all, her big heart. She loved to be involved in the community by volunteering at St. Alberts, Little Exchange and numerous other places. She did this not out of obligation but because of the woman she was. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Friday May 29 at St. Albert the Great Church. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Social distancing practices at both will be necessary and masks are required - a limited number will be supplied. Visitation with groups of 10 at a time permitted only and mass is currently limited to 150. For live or post streaming of mass services go to stalbertthegreat.net. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research; In Memory of Deb Thaler; 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797. Or www.lustgarten.org/donate/
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020