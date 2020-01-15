Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
8:30 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Deborah TURNER


1954 - 2020
Deborah TURNER Obituary
TURNER, Deborah K. Age 65, born April 10, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. She retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital after 20+ years of service. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Kelly (Dawn); sister, Rita Rothwell (Jonas); brother-in-law, Gary Thomas; grandchildren, Aaron, Tim, Kelly, Va'lante, Kalonni; six great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Thursday, January 16, 2020 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 8:30-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020
