DEBORAH WAGNER
1952 - 2020
WAGNER, Deborah Lee "Debbie" Deborah "Debbie" Lee Wagner, 67, of Springfield, passed away August 16, 2020, at the Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born September 20, 1952, in Springfield. Debbie had worked in the Transportation Department of Springfield City Schools for many years. She enjoyed karaoke and going to her grandkids' football games. Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Gilbert L. Wagner; mother and stepfather, Nancy B. (Thornell) and Paul McCarty; two children, James McCuddy and Jennifer "Jennie" McKinster, both of Springfield; stepsons, Don (Audrey) Wagner and Rob (Elisha) Wagner; grandchildren, Jason Cameron, Tyrese Waldo, Jayden "Jay" McKinster, Tori McCuddy, Jonathan, Joshua, Jeremy, Jordan, and Megan Wagner; great-grandchildren, Jason Cameron II, Jenna and Lucas Wagner; siblings, Kathleen Allen and John (Jeffrey) Allen; lifelong friends, Cindy Temple and Joni Brink; beloved dog, Zoey; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard E. Allen. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday in the funeral home. Face masks are required at both. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
