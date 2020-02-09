|
|
WRIGHT, Deborah Mae "Debbie" Age 70, has gone home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents Loren and Nellimae Wright. Survived by her sister Donna (Arlie) Hall and a brother Robin (Cindy) Wright. Also survived by God daughters Jennifer (Todd) Weiner and Jeannie (Rob) Wright, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Debbie graduated from Fairmont West High School in 1967. She attended The Ohio State University where she was a member of the Ladies golf team. After returning home she was employed by Ohio Bell where she became a supervisor and later became medically retired. A Celebration of Life will be held at Debbie's home 1309 Wheatland Ave Kettering, Ohio 45429 on Saturday February 15th from 2-5 pm. All are welcome for family and friends. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020