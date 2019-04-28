CONLEY, Debra Jean "Debi" Born 10/7/1956, passed away quietly at her home in Virginia, on April 21, 2019. She has returned home to be with the Lord, and also her father, who precedes her in death, Robert T. Coley, PhD, former University President of the Union Institute and Seton Hall University who she adored. Debi graduated from Fairmont East High School in 1974, Penn State University with a Bachelors in Finance, The University of Maryland with a Masters in Software Engineering, and The George Washington University with a Masters in Systems Engineering. She worked at the CIA for 14 years as a principal systems engineer. Debi, and her loving partner of 25 years, Dave Campbell, loved adventure, touring Egypt ,and vacations at the beach, and in the mountains. Debi and Dave, both animal lovers, adopted several cats from animal rescue. Besides Dave Campbell, Debi is also survived by her Mother, L. Doris Conley, Brother, Bryan Conley, Sister and Brother in law Robin and Bret Barbiea, Nieces and Nephews: Matt and Anna Barbiea, Danielle Barbiea, Kellie Barbiea, Katie Conley, and Amber Conley. Services will be private and for family only. Donations can be made, in her name, to Animal Rescue organizations and the Diabetes Foundation. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary